Filed Under:Boston News, MBTA, North Station

BOSTON (CBS) – Commuters on trains going into and out of North Station are seeing long delays Saturday.

Trains on multiple lines are experiencing what the MBTA called “significant delays” due to signal and communications issues.

The MBTA said on Twitter that the issue began Friday night and crews were still trying to fix it Saturday. Trains were announced as running anywhere from 15 minutes to 45 minutes behind schedule, with some stopped for hours on the tracks.

The Newburyport/Rockport line was especially impacted by the issues, with the 2:20 p.m. Rockport train from North Station reported as being stopped in Swampscott at about 4 p.m. Saturday. At about 4:30 p.m., the MBTA reported in a Tweet that Newburyport/Rockport trains were still “holding in place.”

The MBTA tweeted that most trains were moving around 6 p.m., but that all trains in and out of North Station were still delayed by the communication issue.

The Lowell line was also affected by the communication problems, with the MBTA tweeting that shuttle buses would replace the entire line.

The MBTA said it was working to find the cause of the issue and get commuter rail service back on schedule as quickly as possible.

