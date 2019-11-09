Comments
BRAINTREE (CBS) – A female Lyft driver was left with minor injuries after a carjacking in Braintree on Friday evening.
Braintree Police said a male passenger told the driver to pull over near Shaw and Hayward streets, where he allegedly pulled her from the vehicle, assaulted her and drove off with her vehicle.
Shortly after, the suspect crashed the vehicle in Weymouth near Washington and Broad streets and was arrested.
Lyft said in a prepared statement, “Safety is fundamental to Lyft, and what the driver described is terrifying. Upon learning of the incident, we immediately banned the rider from the Lyft community. We have reached out to the driver and stand ready to support law enforcement.”
