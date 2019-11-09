Comments
EXETER, R.I. (CBS) – Commuters on Route 95 got a surprise Saturday night when a plane made an emergency landing on the highway near Exeter, Rhode Island.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Rockwell Commander 112 A lost power at about 5:10 p.m. Saturday. There were two passengers on board. The FAA said it will investigate.
The Exeter Emergency Management Agency said no one was injured in the incident.
According to faa.gov, the plane is registered to American Dream Aviation in Woodhaven, New York.
