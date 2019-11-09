Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The DAV 5K was held at Castle Island on Saturday to honor our service members on Veterans Day weekend.
The charity run and walk is to help veterans of all generations and their families. DAV stands for Disabled American Veterans, and the group helps get veterans to medical appointments, find employment and file benefit claims.
Many families of service members said running the 5K was personal.
“I’m running because my son is in the Army and it’s my way to support him,” said runner Jennifer Pike.
WBZ-TV’s Lisa Hughes helped emcee the event.
To donate to the cause, visit the DAV 5K website.
You must log in to post a comment.