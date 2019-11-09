



BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Celtics fans enjoyed the win Saturday night, but one thing they didn’t like? Watching Gordon Hayward get hurt.

“Terrible. Absolutely terrible. He’s been working so hard to get back to where he is right now,” said Bob Wesoloski, of Arlington. “It’s hard to see him take a setback like that.

Hayward went down in midplay against the San Antonio Spurs, Hayward winced in pain after banging his left hand against San Antonio’s LaMarcus Aldridge’s chest attempting to get past the Spurs forward on a screen late in the first half.

“I’m super disappointed. Two years ago, he had that big ankle injury. When he came back, he dropped 40 the other night. Looked like he was at the top of his game, and now, two days later, he gets injured again. You know, it’s heartbreaking,” said Zach Hughes, of Boston. “It’s been a tough couple years for him. He’ll bounce back, though.

For now, Hayward’s left hand will be in a cast until he goes to a doctor on Monday. That’s when they’ll decide whether he needs to undergo surgery.

Hayward had nine points and two rebounds in 15 minutes before exiting. He is averaging 20.3 points this season for the Celtics, who have won six straight entering Saturday’s game.

The forward missed most of the 2017 season after breaking his leg six minutes into Boston’s season opener.

