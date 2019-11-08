ROXBURY (CBS) – A child brought to a family services center in Roxbury was rushed to the hospital Friday morning.
A van pulled up to Children’s Services of Roxbury on Dudley Street just after 9 a.m. and someone brought in a child who was said to be unresponsive.
The staff started CPR.
“Moments later the ambulance arrived and took the child to the hospital,” Children’s Services of Roxbury president Sandra McCroom told reporters.
There’s no word yet on the age or condition of the child.
The center’s day care facility stayed open during the incident. The van that brought the child there is not owned by Children’s Services of Roxbury. McCroom said they “contract out” for van services.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
