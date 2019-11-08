A Few Eye-Popping Stats Show That Patriots' Offense Has Major Room For ImprovementIt's worth spotlighting some numbers and trends from the offense that have to raise a few eyebrows here during the bye week.

AEW Full Gear: Cody Challenging Chris Jericho For ChampionshipChris Jericho will defend his AEW World Championship against Cody Rhodes at Full Gear, with Kenny Omega also scheduled to face Jon Moxley.

Bruins To Open 2020-21 Season In Prague Against NashvilleFor the third time in a decade and the second time in three years, the Boston Bruins are heading overseas.

Marcus Smart Feels Targeted By NBA Referees: 'You Clean It Up Or I Will'Thursday night was a fairly solid evening for the Boston Celtics. Kemba Walker was welcomed back to Charlotte with an outpouring of love and adoration, Gordon Hayward played like a superstar, and the Celtics rolled to a 108-87 win to improve to 6-1 on the season. It was all good ... for the most part.

Report: A Red Sox Trade Of Jackie Bradley Jr. 'Seems All But Certain'For the past several years, the Red Sox have boasted the best defensive outfield in baseball, evidenced by all three of their starters being finalists for Gold Glove Awards this season. That, though, is likely to change, at least in one spot but possibly two or all three.