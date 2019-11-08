Comments
LYNN (CBS) – Surveillance video from a shooting at a Lynn barbershop has been released. The men sitting inside the shop ran for cover as the gunman shot through the door on Thursday afternoon.
An employee at Rudy’s Barbershop on Lewis Street told WBZ-TV a masked man walked up and opened fire.
There were customers inside at the time, and the street was busy. Many people saw the shooting from across the street.
Two people were hurt, but not seriously.
Police are still trying to find the gunman. A customer ran after him, but could not catch him.
You must log in to post a comment.