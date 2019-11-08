Report: A Red Sox Trade Of Jackie Bradley Jr. 'Seems All But Certain'For the past several years, the Red Sox have boasted the best defensive outfield in baseball, evidenced by all three of their starters being finalists for Gold Glove Awards this season. That, though, is likely to change, at least in one spot but possibly two or all three.

Bye Week Question: Which Patriots Storylines Intrigue Us Most In Second HalfHere are the most intriguing storylines that the sports team will be watching throughout the final seven weeks of the regular season.

Tom Brady: Patriots Season Will Be 'Determined By What Happens From This Point On'The Patriots sit atop the AFC, but they know that they haven't accomplished anything yet. That's because quarterback Tom Brady constantly reminds them of that fact.

Celtics Beat Hornets 108-87 In Walker's Return To CharlotteJayson Tatum scored 23 points, and Kemba Walker got a win in an emotional return to Charlotte as the Boston Celtics defeated the Hornets 108-87 on Thursday night.

Bruins Rule Out Jake DeBrusk For Friday Night's Game Vs. Red WingsThe Bruins will be without forward Jake DeBrusk on Friday night when they look to bounce back against the Detroit Red Wings.