



BOLTON (CBS) – A group of parents in Central Mass. is outraged at how their children’s school handled allegations against a teacher.

The Nashoba Parents Demanding Action group was formed this week after court documents revealed the allegations against teacher Dorothy Bancroft Veracka were first reported to the school’s principal back in June.

“So who knew and who knew when,” asked parent Elizabeth Davis-Edwards.

“When you follow the timeline things do not add up,” said parent Ann Marie Hershberger.

The parents are upset the allegations against Veracka were not reported to police and that she was still allowed to teach at the high school this fall.

Dorothy Veracka is accused of exchanging nude photos with a 15-year-old boy. She was arraigned last month on several charges including possession of child pornography.

“Were sending our kids to school and we are trusting that their safety and well being is there first priority and that trust has been broken,” said Davis-Edwards.

Nashoba Parents Demanding Action started a petition calling for the superintendent to step aside during the review and for the district to use an independent law firm.

Thursday Principal Paul Di Domenico was placed on paid administrative leave during the review. He would not comment when reached by phone Friday night.

The school district sent out a statement saying I part:

“We are making very sure that students at the high school feel supported. The safety and security of every student in our system is always our first priority. We will keep the public informed.”

Dorothy Bancroft Veracka is no longer a teacher at the high school. The district says she was terminated. Meanwhile, she’ll be back in court later on this month.