CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (CBS) – Adam Curtis Williams and Amanda Noverr, both charged with felony theft in connection with the killing of a New Hampshire couple, appeared in a Texas courtroom Friday. They faced a judge while in handcuffs as the investigation into James and Michelle Butler’s death continued.
Williams said his name aloud in court and said he understood his rights. Both he and Noverr said they had no source of income when they were arrested, and both received court-appointed attorneys.
Authorities have said Williams and Noverr were seen driving the Butler’s RV across the border into Mexico after the Rumney, New Hampshire couple disappeared. Their bodies were later found buried on a beach in Corpus Christi.
Williams and Noverr were caught in Mexico Wednesday after several days on the run. Noverr has a child that was with her when they were captured.
Both are being held on $1 million bond.
Authorities aren’t saying how the Butlers were killed, but they’re still looking for help from anyone who may have seen the suspects in Texas.
The Butlers were traveling cross country when they were killed. They leave behind five kids and one grandchild.
You must log in to post a comment.