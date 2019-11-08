WRENTHAM (CBS) — Charges against a Massachusetts State Police trooper accused of committing a lewd act in front of a couple at a concert last summer were dropped Friday.
The couple claimed Trooper Andrew Patterson, of Lynn, had exposed himself and performed the lewd act in front of them at a Luke Bryan concert at Gillette Stadium on June 21. Afterwards, there was a fight between the boyfriend and Patterson where he punched the boyfriend in the face and the boyfriend hit him with a chair, according to the police report. The couple told police Patterson seemed very drunk at the time.
Patterson was charged with lewd conduct late last month and suspended without pay.
Though the judge approved the motion to dismiss charges, citing Patterson’s military service, his lack of a criminal record and that no witnesses came forward, he said Patterson would have to continue treatment for alcohol abuse.
Outside court, Patterson called the charges against him “baseless and propagandized.”
“As a result of these allegations I have suffered severe human consequences,” Patterson said. “My family has been harassed my reputation has been tarnished.”
