BLUE HILL, Maine (CBS) – A science experiment on a Twinkie in Maine has lasted 43 years and counting. A teacher at the George Stevens Academy bought the snack cake in 1976 as part of a discussion about food preservatives, and it’s sat undisturbed at the school ever since.
The Twinkie is generally the same size and shape, but has turned from gold to gray and its texture has gotten a bit rough.
A spokeswoman for Hostess said the modern day Twinkie has a shelf life of 65 days.
