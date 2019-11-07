Comments
TAUNTON (CBS) – Police are searching for the driver of a pickup truck they say hit and killed an 85-year-old man in Taunton. Jose Ferreira was struck in the area of 305 Middleboro Ave at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The vehicle involved in the crash is believed to be a blue or dark colored GMC Sierra, from model years 1999 through 2007.
The vehicle was captured on surveillance video and may have minor damage to its hood or windshield. The driver is believed to have fled westbound on Middleboro Ave after the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact State Trooper Brock Morrissette at 508-961-1904 or the Taunton Police’s detective line at 508-824-7522.
