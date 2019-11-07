AUBURN (CBS) – Ninety-six Sears and Kmart stores across the country are closing, including multiple locations in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The stores will close by February 2020 and going out of business sales are expected to start in December.
Parent company Transformco released a list of upcoming closures Thursday.
In Massachusetts, Sears stores in Auburn and Leominster are closing. Kmart stores in Billerica and Acton are also shutting their doors.
In New Hampshire, Sears stores in Nashua and Concord are closing. The Kmart stores going out of business there are in Salem and Hooksett.
Transformco says it’s facing a “difficult retail environment and other challenges.”
Following the closures, there will be only 182 Sears and Kmart stores left.
Sears will still have locations in Braintree, Brockton, Marlboro, North Attleboro and Saugus, as well as West Lebanon, N.H. Kmart will remain in Holyoke, Hyannis and West Lebanon, N.H.
