Comments
WESTFIELD (CBS) — A former Westfield police detective has been charged with murdering his wife and pretending it was a suicide.
Police say 55-year-old Brian Fanion told them he went home for his lunch break and while he was home, his wife Amy shot herself with his gun. He then called police.
Prosecutors say the investigation found the gun was fired from at least 18 inches away.
Fanion retired from the police force shortly after his wife’s death in 2018.
He is being held without bail.
You must log in to post a comment.