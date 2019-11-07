CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston News, Brian Fanion, Westfield News

WESTFIELD (CBS) — A former Westfield police detective has been charged with murdering his wife and pretending it was a suicide.

Police say 55-year-old Brian Fanion told them he went home for his lunch break and while he was home, his wife Amy shot herself with his gun. He then called police.

Brian Fanion (Photo Courtesy: Hampden District Attorney’s Office)

Prosecutors say the investigation found the gun was fired from at least 18 inches away.

Fanion retired from the police force shortly after his wife’s death in 2018.

He is being held without bail.

