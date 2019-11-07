BOSTON (CBS) — All business with the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles will be shut down Veterans Day weekend, including car inspections and online transactions.
There will be no registry transactions between late in the day Friday and the start of business Tuesday morning because the RMV will be converting its records to a new technology platform over the holiday weekend.
In addition to branches being closed, you won’t be able to get your car inspected or use the registry website. Other businesses, such as car dealerships, AAA and insurance companies will also not be able to provide these services.
The department also said many RMV locations will close early at 4 p.m. on Friday. These include:
- Haymarket
- Watertown
- Revere
- Braintree
- Roslindale
- Danvers
- Lowell
- Worcester
“We appreciate the public’s patience, cooperation and understanding as the RMV completes its transition to a new platform that will greatly enhance the quality and number of online vehicle transactions available to our customers,” said Jamey Tesler, the RMV’s Acting Registrar.
