BOLTON (CBS) — The principal of Nashoba Regional High School has been placed on administrative leave as the school reviews how it handled claims that a teacher was trading nude photos with a student.
Dorothy Bancroft Veracka pleaded not guilty in court last week to charges that she exchanged nude pictures with a 15-year-old student.
Court paperwork showed someone reported the accusations to the school back in June, and that that person went to police in September when they realized Veracka was still teaching.
The superintendent said the principal’s leave was not a disciplinary action.
The school says it is now reviewing what happened over the summer.
