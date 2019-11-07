Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – A Boston neighborhood has topped the list of the most expensive ZIP codes in the United States. ApartmentGuide.com looked at rent prices for the last month and it named 02215 as the country’s priciest ZIP code.
That’s the area around Fenway Park and Boston University. It costs more than $5,000 a month to rent a one-bedroom there.
That amounted to an 11% price hike from last year, according to the website.
Other local ZIP codes making the Top 100 are the 02494 in Needham (15th), the 02127 in Boston (18th), the 02451 in Waltham (24th), the 03038 in Derry, New Hampshire (36th), the 02169 in Quincy (45th).
See the full list here.
