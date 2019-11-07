BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics may have their full squad Thursday night when they visit the Charlotte Bobcats. Jaylen Brown expects to play, while Enes Kanter carries a “questionable” tag for the tilt.

Brown has missed Boston’s last three games with an undisclosed illness, which later led to an infection. He hasn’t been practicing with the team, but went through an individual workout earlier this week. He did not travel with the team for Tuesday night’s win in Cleveland, but has joined them in Charlotte.

On Thursday morning, Brown told reporters in Charlotte that he expects to play without restrictions.

Jaylen Brown is here in Charlotte. Said he’s feeling much better. Expects to play without restrictions tonight. — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) November 7, 2019

In his three games this season, Brown has averaged 17.3 points off 50 percent shooting from the floor, while adding 6.7 rebounds per contest. His return will give Boston some more backcourt depth, which may allow Marcus Smart to return to the bench. C’s head coach Brad Stevens may want to bring Brown off the bench if he does return against Charlotte, since the guard hasn’t played in 12 days.

Kanter suffered a left knee contusion in Boston’s season-opening loss in Philadelphia and hasn’t played since. He scored 12 points on 5-for-8 shooting while pulling down six rebounds in his 25 minutes on the floor in his only action of the season. Daniel Theis has started for Boston in Kanter’s absence, averaging 5.5 points and eight rebounds per game in his place. Theis (left ankle sprain) and fellow center Robert Williams III (sore left hip) are both listed as probable for Thursday’s game.

The Celtics haven’t let the injuries affect their winning, as they’ve won five straight and sit atop the Eastern Conference at 5-1.