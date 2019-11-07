BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins will be without forward Jake DeBrusk on Friday night when they look to bounce back against the Detroit Red Wings. DeBrusk suffered a lower body injury in Tuesday night’s loss in Montreal and will not travel to Detroit, head coach Bruce Cassidy announced following Thursday’s practice in Brighton.

DeBrusk played through the injury in Montreal, logging a shot on goal and two hits in his 17:07 of ice time in Boston’s 5-4 loss.

“He played through the game the other night, lower body [injury]. Woke up [Wednesday] not feeling great, so he had that checked out and continues to have that checked out,” Cassidy said Thursday. “He will not travel with us, so we’ll probably have a much better idea when we get a report [Friday]. But he’s out [against Detroit]. Sunday, I can’t tell you.”

DeBrusk scored two of his three goals on the season in the two games leading up to Boston’s loss to the Canadiens. The 23-year-old has six points this season, skating on Boston’s second line. Peter Cehlarik, who was called up from Providence on Thursday, skated in DeBrusk’s place in practice and will likely play alongside David Krejci and Danton Heinen when the Bruins visit Detroit.

Cassidy also said that Joakim Nordstrom (infection), Par Lindholm (upper body injury), David Backes (upper body injury) and Kevan Miller (fractured kneecap) are all out Friday night and won’t play until they shed their non-contact sweaters at practice. Of that group, Sweeney said Norstrom was the closest to a return.

Boston also recalled forward Zach Senyshyn on Thursday. The 22-year-old made his season debut with Boston against the Canadiens on Tuesday, but was sent down on Wednesday.