FALMOUTH (CBS) – A 70-year-old man operating a scooter is dead after a crash in Falmouth Wednesday. Police identified him as Richard Zielinski, of East Falmouth.
First responders arrived just before 3 p.m. to the intersection of John Parker and Sandwich roads for a car crash involving a motor scooter. Zielinski was taken to the hospital but later died from multiple injuries.
The driver of the car stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.
Falmouth police and Massachusetts State Police are still investigating the crash.
