BOSTON (CBS) – The U.S. Marine Corps has identified the Marine under investigation in the death of an Emerson College student.
In a statement issued Thursday, the corps said it’s “aware of the circumstances surrounding Lance Corporal Samuel London.”
Emerson College sophomore Daniel Hollis was leaving a party September 28 in Allston with his friends when a group of young men confronted them and got into a fight. Sources told WBZ-TV’s I-Team surveillance video appeared to show Hollis was punched and fell back, hitting his head on the concrete.
When police arrived, they found Hollis on the ground suffering from a head injury. He had surgery for a blood clot on his brain, but he died four days later.
There have been no arrests in the case but Boston Police are calling it a homicide. Sources later told the I-Team the person responsible is a U.S. Marine stationed in California who returned to base after the incident.
The Marines acknowledged one of their own was involved back in October, but they did not name Samuel London until Thursday’s statement.
“The charges against him are very serious, and local authorities continue to have our full cooperation. The Marine is currently being processed for administrative separation, any additional comment on the incident would be premature because it is still under investigation,” a spokesperson said in a statement to WBZ.
Administrative separation is the process in which the Marine Corps fires members.
London has not officially been charged at this point in the investigation. The I-Team has learned the Suffolk County District Attorney is impaneling a grand jury to hear evidence.
