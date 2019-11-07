



EASTON (CBS) – The woman found shot dead in a home in Easton Wednesday evening has been identified as 49-year-old Tamra Davidson of Plymouth.

Police were called to the house on Washington Street just after 6 p.m. and they found Davidson dead inside from what the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office described as “an apparent gunshot wound.”

Investigators were at the home for about 13 hours collecting evidence.

“The incident is being investigated as a suspicious death at this time,” the D.A.’s Office said Thursday.

“Kind of scary being 50 feet from where it happened, you know?,” neighbor Eric Mellen told WBZ-TV Thursday.

He was pulling into his driveway just as police were arriving at the home.

“The first police cruiser was bolting in there. At first I thought he might have been just pulling over someone for speeding. By the time I got out of my car, like I said, it was a bunch of fire engines, ambulances,” he said.

The medical examiner took Davidson’s body away around 7 a.m.

The medical examiner’s office just arrived at this house in #Easton. The DA’s office says a woman was found dead inside last night. They say she had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and her death is being considered suspicious. @wbz pic.twitter.com/L9GbrA8t1I — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) November 7, 2019

The circumstances surrounding her death remain a mystery.

“I have my kids and I don’t know what was going on and I didn’t know if it was safe to be here,” Mellen said.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.