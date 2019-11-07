Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Two dogs who escaped and tied up traffic on the Tobin Bridge have been rescued. The two huskies were spotted wandering on the busy road Thursday afternoon.
Two drivers pulled over to hold the dogs, keeping them from being struck by passing cars.
According to Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes, the dogs ran up the Everett Ave on ramp onto the bridge.
The dogs were put in the back of a State Police cruiser to wait for Chelsea Animal Control. They were brought to a local animal hospital to be reunited with their owners.
