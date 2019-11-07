



BOSTON (Hoodline) – Wondering where to find the finest fresh food in Boston? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top specialty markets in Boston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots worth a walk out of your way.

1. Formaggio Kitchen

Photo: rocky w./Yelp

First on the list is Formaggio Kitchen. Located at 268 Shawmut Ave. (between Bradford and Hanson streets) in South End. Featuring fine cheeses and charcuterie, this is the highest-rated food market in Boston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 202 reviews on Yelp.

2. K & 8th Street Market

Photo: cate t./Yelp

Next up is South Boston’s K & 8th Street Market, situated at 362 K St. (between Seventh and Eighth streets). With five stars out of 54 reviews on Yelp, the neighborhood grocery store, known for its meat selection and selling beer and wine, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Tony’s Market

Roslindale’s Tony’s Market, located at 4381 Washington St. (between Rosecliff Street and Durnell Avenue), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the butcher and deli five stars out of 41 reviews.

4. Boston Organics

Photo: jenna s./Yelp

Boston Organics, a grocery store and food delivery service spot, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 107 Yelp reviews. As the name implies, they feature organic produce and groceries. Head over to 50 Terminal St. to see for yourself.

5. Bricco Salumeria and Pasta Shoppe

Photo: bricco salumeria and pasta shoppe/Yelp

Finally, over in North End, check out Bricco Salumeria and Pasta Shoppe, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 89 reviews on Yelp. Featuring fresh pasta, Italian meats and cheeses, you can find everything you need for a fine Italian meal at 11 Board Alley.

November is one of the top months of the year for consumer spending at food and beverage shops across the Boston area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of reputation management and email marketing for small businesses. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Boston-area food and beverage shops grew to $22 for the metro area in November of last year, second only to December with an average of $25, and 5% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.