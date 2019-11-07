Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Billy Joel will be back at Fenway Park next year for his seventh straight summer concert at the home of the Boston Red Sox, the team announced Thursday.
Joel’s next concert at Fenway will be on Aug. 28, 2020. He will also be the first-ever inductee into the Fenway Park Music Hall of Fame display.
“Since 2014, Billy Joel has been a fixture in the summer concert series at Fenway Park,” Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy said in a statement. “We are honored that this New York native and music legend has adopted our ballpark as his place of residency in New England.”
Tickets go on sale online Nov. 15 at 10 a.m.
