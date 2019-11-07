Report: NFL Sets Meeting With Antonio Brown For Ongoing Sexual Assault InvestigationThe NFL's investigation into rape and sexual assault allegations made against Antonio Brown has functioned at a slow, sometimes static pace. That is now set to change, as Brown will finally have his chance to present his case to the NFL.

Danny Ainge Clarifies Marcus Morris' Claim That Celtics Didn't Call Him During OffseasonMarcus Morris claimed last week that the Boston Celtics did not call him when the offseason arrived. Danny Ainge remembers it differently.

Dana LeVangie Reportedly Interviewed For Cubs Bullpen Coach VacancyAfter being reassigned by the Red Sox following a disappointing 2019 season, former Boston pitching coach Dana LeVangie is looking for a new gig elsewhere.

Jamie Erdahl: 'LSU Has To Sustain Quality Play Against Alabama, That Is What The Tide Require Of Teams'SEC on CBS sideline reporter Jamie Erdahl breaks down the LSU-Alabama matchup, set to air on CBS this Saturday afternoon.

Jaylen Brown Expects To Return To Celtics Lineup Vs. HornetsThe Boston Celtics may have their full squad Thursday night when they visit the Charlotte Bobcats.