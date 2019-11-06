(CBS) – Many people don’t like to run, even though they know it might be good for them. It turns out that any amount of running is linked with a significantly lower risk of death.
In a new study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, researchers analyzed more than a dozen prior studies and found that running was associated with a 27-percent lower risk of death from all causes, and more specifically, a 30-percent lower risk of heart disease.
This was true for both men and women.
You don’t have to be a marathoner to reap the benefits. Even small doses of running had a protective effect, like running only once a week, or for less than 50 minutes at a time, or at slower speeds. That’s good news for people who don’t enjoy it or who say they don’t have enough time.
