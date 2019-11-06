MANSFIELD (CBS) – Ronnie Stanovitch, the man who was severely burned in a fire at a Mansfield gas station in September, has died. He was 64 years old.
His death was confirmed Wednesday by family and the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.
Stanovitch was working on a car in the garage at the Cannan Fuels Gas Station September 25 and as he was welding, it somehow ignited combustible materials.
The station was quickly engulfed in flames. Two co-workers pulled him from the fire. He was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital with burns on more than 75-percent of his body.
Stanovitch worked at the gas station for more than 30 years as a mechanic and was highly respected. He was described as a strong man with a big heart, who loved his family and his job.
You must log in to post a comment.