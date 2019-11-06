



DEDHAM (CBS) – Two brothers charged in the beating death of a Quincy father pleaded not guilty Wednesday afternoon in Dedham Superior Court. Christopher McCallum died after trying to break up a fight outside an American Legion Post in January.

The brothers, Matthew and Steven Potter, are the sons of a retired Quincy Police detective. Both were arrested Tuesday. Matthew is charged with manslaughter, among other assault charges, while Steven is only charged with assault.

McCallum was 44 years old and a father of three who lived in Bridgewater with his family. He had gone to the bar at the American Legion Nickerson Post on Moon Island Road January 26 with his brother to see a band perform that night. According to his family, he was punched in the face as he tried to break up a fight on the way out, and was pronounced dead the next day.

Quincy Police handed the case over to State Police early in the investigation because of a possible conflict of interest.

Steven walked out of court on his own after paying $1,000 cash bail, while Matthew’s bail was set at $20,000. They are due back in court in January.

McCallum’s family members, including his wife and oldest son, packed the courtroom on Wednesday.

“We continue to struggle with his loss daily and look forward to finding him justice through the court system,” his family said in a statement Tuesday. “The McCallum family will never be the same without his loving presence.”