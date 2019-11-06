Comments
EASTON (CBS) – A 49-year-old Plymouth woman was found shot to death in an Easton home Wednesday night. Easton Police responded to a home at 234 Washington Street at around 6:22 p.m.
“First responders found the woman deceased when they arrived on scene, a victim of an apparent gunshot wound,” a spokesman for the Bristol County District Attorney’s office said.
The incident is being investigated as a suspicious death.
The woman’s identity has not been released.
