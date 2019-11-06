Patriots Will Enjoy Restful Bye Week, But Not Satisfied With 8-1 StartThe Patriots hit the practice field in Foxboro on Wednesday, and will now get some much-needed time off.

Cam Newton As Patriots Quarterback? An Examination Of The PossibilityHow could your imagination not lead to the picture of Cam Newton and the Patriots both benefiting from a year together in 2020?

Celtics 'Stretch 6' Marcus Smart Continues His Solid Defense Against Much Bigger OpponentsMarcus Smart is 6-foot-3, but the Celtics guard is willing to body up with anybody in the NBA. Even those who stand over six inches taller than him.

We Now Know Exactly What It Takes For Bruins To Lose A Hockey GameThanks to the Canadiens, the whole world now knows how to beat the Bruins. Here's how.

Bruce Cassidy Has Some Beef With NHL ReplayThe Boston Bruins did not deserve to win Tuesday night in Montreal. But Bruce Cassidy doesn't think they deserved to have a potential win taken away over a millimeter, either.