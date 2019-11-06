Comments
LYNN (CBS) – A police chase ended in a crash in Lynn Wednesday night. The suspect drove through an intersection and slammed into another driver, who is badly hurt.
It started when Lynn officers tried to stop a driver for a motor vehicle violation. That driver then allegedly backed into the police cruiser and sped away.
The suspect then crashed into another car at the intersection of Essex and Chatham Street. The person in the other car that was struck was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The two suspects who were in the car that fled police and crashed were also taken to the hospital for minor injuries. A firearm was recovered from the suspect’s car.
The names of the suspects have not been released.
