Bruce Cassidy Has Some Beef With NHL ReplayThe Boston Bruins did not deserve to win Tuesday night in Montreal. But Bruce Cassidy doesn't think they deserved to have a potential win taken away over a millimeter, either.

After Career Night In Cleveland, It's Clear That Gordon Hayward Is BackGordon Hayward had a career night in Cleveland, shooting an absurdly efficient 16-for-16 from two-point range.

Rochie's Fantasy Four Pack: Who To Start, Who To Stay Away From In Week 10 Each and every week, Dan Roche provides a little bit of help for you as you build your weekly fantasy football lineup.

Mete Scores Twice As Canadiens Beat Bruins 5-4Defenseman Victor Mete scored twice and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Boston Bruins 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Hayward Ties Career High With 39 As Celtics Top Cavs 119-113Gordon Hayward tied a career high with 39 points and the Boston Celtics won their fifth straight game by holding off the Cleveland Cavaliers 119-113 on Tuesday night.