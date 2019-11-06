Comments
LONDONDERRY, N.H. (CBS) — Londonderry police said Wednesday they’ve found a 3-year-old boy and his mother safe after a reported family abduction.
Police believe Anthony Nicolosi was kidnapped by his mother, 46-year-old Malinda Nicolosi, in defiance of a court order that gave full custody of the child to his father.
Witnesses had told police the mother and child may be in several Massachusetts towns, including Fitchburg, Tewksbury, Cambridge or Peabody.
Police did not say where they were found.
You must log in to post a comment.