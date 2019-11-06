BOSTON (CBS) – The public had a chance to own a piece of Boston history Wednesday. Less than two weeks after shutting down, Doyle’s Cafe in Jamaica Plain auctioned off everything it owned.
The walls of the historic pub were covered in iconic political and sports memorabilia. The auction advertised a “very large quantity of political signs going back over 75 years.” There were also old clocks, telephone booths, murals, war posters, beer neons, tables, chairs and kitchen and bar equipment up for bid.
The well-known Irish pub shut down in late October after 137 years in business.
Wednesday many long-time customers returned one last time, hoping to bring a piece of Doyle’s home with them.
“I came here with my kids – who are now in their 30s – when they were really little,” one customer reminisced. “They had their first legal drink here at Doyle’s when they turned 21. It’s part of the history of the community, part of my family’s history.”
Doyle’s sold off its coveted liquor license to Davio’s.
