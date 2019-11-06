STONEHAM (CBS) – A family’s dog is safe tonight after being rescued from a house fire Wednesday afternoon.
Upon responding to the home, firefighters saw smoke and flames inside the house and struck a second alarm.
The flames are believed to have started on the first floor, traveling in the walls to the home’s attic. No one was home, except the family’s dog, who was stuck on the second floor. Captain Dave Eastman rescued the dog from the burning home.
“All of the responding crews did a great job working quickly as a team to bring this incident under control,” Fire Chief Matthew Grafton said. “I’m grateful that nobody was hurt, including the family dog, who was able to be removed and brought to safety outside.”
The house is uninhabitable, and the Red Cross is working with the family to find alternative shelter.
