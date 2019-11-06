BEVERLY (CBS) – A car crashed deep into the CVS on Dodge Street in Beverly overnight.
The driver of the sedan apparently lost control before plowing into the pharmacy section of the store around 3 a.m. The store in the North Beverly Shopping Plaza was open at the time. There’s no word yet on any injuries or if any charges will be filed.
The heavily damaged car was pulled out and towed away around 5 a.m. The impact left a massive hole in the side of the building and a huge mess inside. Shelves were mangled and products, broken glass and debris was strewn all over the floor.
Wow- this is the mess inside of a CVS in #Beverly after a car smashed through the side of the building. @wbz pic.twitter.com/6W3MH0kfFn
— Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) November 6, 2019
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
