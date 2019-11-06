Mete Scores Twice As Canadiens Beat Bruins 5-4Defenseman Victor Mete scored twice and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Boston Bruins 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Hayward Ties Career High With 39 As Celtics Top Cavs 119-113Gordon Hayward tied a career high with 39 points and the Boston Celtics won their fifth straight game by holding off the Cleveland Cavaliers 119-113 on Tuesday night.

NFL News: Cam Newton, Malcolm Butler Placed On Injured ReserveWith the season at least halfway over for every NFL team, attrition is starting to set in.

Celtics May Get Some Much-Needed Size Back Against CavaliersThe Celtics could use a little size in their lineup, and they may get it Tuesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

What's Next For Red Sox Now That J.D. Martinez Has Opted In?J.D. Martinez has decided to stay in Boston. That complicates things for new chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom.