



BOSTON (CBS) – Colonel Kerry Gilpin is stepping down after two years as the head of the Massachusetts State Police. Gilpin, a 25-year veteran of the department, will retire effective November 15. She is 49 years old.

Gilpin was sworn in as Superintendent and Colonel in November 2017. She in part chose to go into law enforcement after her sister Tracy was murdered in 1986. Her sister’s killer was never found, and the search for justice is said to have inspired her.

In a letter announcing her retirement Wednesday, Gilpin said serving as superintendent was “the greatest honor of my professional life.”

Her tenture was marked by several scandals, most notably the overtime scandal where 46 troopers were reportedly implicated and ten were criminally charged.

“The last two years have presented tremendous challenges for the Department. However, I believe that with great adversity comes great opportunity. We have accomplished so much during this difficult time, and I am confident that you will continue to build upon this foundation,” she wrote.

“It remains deeply disheartening to me that a small number of our personnel chose to violate our principles and values. We have taken action to address their transgressions, conducting thorough and painstaking internal investigations as well as criminal investigations. I have been tremendously disappointed that some members of this remarkable organization have betrayed the public trust that so many of us worked so hard to earn. I have been fully committed to restoring that trust to ensure that the actions of a few do not overshadow the reputation and hard work of the vast majority who conduct themselves with the utmost integrity every day.”

“She has implemented meaningful, lasting changes at every level of the Department, and I am grateful for her service and wish her the very best in her retirement,” Secretary of Public Safety and Security Thomas Turco said in a statement.