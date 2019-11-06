Comments
NORTHAMPTON (CBS) – A driver blamed a foggy windshield for driving into an open landscaping trailer Wednesday morning in Northampton, police said. No one was hurt in the unusual collision on Spring Street.
Officers responded just after 7 a.m. to the crash scene, where the vehicle and trailer sustained heavy damage. The woman behind the wheel said she was trapped but not injured.
“The driver reported that the vehicle’s windshield had been foggy and had reduced her ability to see the landscape trailer,” police wrote on Facebook.
A tow company had to pull the vehicle from the trailer. The driver was cited for impeding operation and operating with an expired registration.
You must log in to post a comment.