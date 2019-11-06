



BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins did not deserve to win Tuesday night in Montreal. But Bruce Cassidy doesn’t think they deserved to have a potential victory taken away over a millimeter, either.

NHL replay struck again Tuesday night in Montreal, wiping out a go-ahead goal by Boston’s Charlie Coyle that gave the Bruins a 5-4 advantage early in the third period. After Coyle beat Carey Price on a nice feed from Zach Senyshyn, Habs coach Claude Julien threw the proverbial challenge flag, arguing that Coyle was offsides when he brought the puck into Montreal’s zone seven seconds prior.

After a three minute video review, the NHL agreed with Julien.

Boston’s goal was taken away, and the scoreboard once again read 4-4. The Bruins didn’t bounce back the way they have been all season, with Tuukka Rask letting a real softy beat him a few minutes later. Ben Chiarot snuck one by the Boston netminder with a glove-side wrister, a shot he should have stopped.

Following their 5-4 defeat, their head coach was pretty miffed at the NHL’s review process. The fact that it took officials three long minutes to determine that Coyle was just a hair offsides is rubbing Cassidy the wrong way.

“The rule was put in place specifically for egregious plays. They’re over there for three minutes. You think, well, what is the purpose of this rule? Either you find something or you don’t,” Cassidy said after the loss. “Three minutes, so now you’re looking for something. You know it’s gonna go the other way and it did. That’s where my beef comes from. You always want to get it right, but there was a change this summer to punish the coaches for this reason. They didn’t want three-minute reviews. Anyway, it was a big part of the game. Didn’t go our way.”

Unfortunately for Boston, they have to sit on this loss for three more days. They’ll look to bounce back from just their second loss in regulation on Friday night when they visit the Detroit Red Wings.