



BOSTON (CBS) – It is safe to stand down. While earlier this week it appeared that an early season snow accumulation was possible in southern New England, it now seems that any significant snowfall will be confined to the mountains of Northern New England. This comes as no surprise, it is very difficult to get any real snow accumulation this early, especially near the coastline with a very mild ocean nearby. Having said that, there is still a decent shot at seeing our first flakes and perhaps even a coating here and there early on Friday morning.

TIMELINE:

The rain arrives right around sunset on Thursday…first showers falling during the PM commute, north and west of Boston. Rain will overspread the entire area within a few hours and be steady through about Midnight. Thereafter, as colder/drier air moves in, the precipitation will begin to taper off from west to east. However, as it does, the rain will likely mix with or change completely to wet snow for a brief period of time. If you are searching for snow you will have to get up pretty early Friday. Best chance of seeing some wet snow would be between 1a-5a, after that it will all be done.

WHERE TO GO TO SEE SNOW:

Best shot at a true changeover from rain to snow locally would be north and west of Boston. Areas including the Worcester Hills, northwestern Middlesex County, southern New Hampshire and certainly the Berkshires could see some spotty coatings or light accumulation on colder surfaces. Closer to Boston chances are lower but not zero of a brief mix/change to snow before quickly ending, but accumulations are very unlikely.

COLD BLAST #1:

Immediately following the storm, the coldest air of the young season pours in. High temperatures on Friday will remain in the 30s, with a brisk wind making it feel like the 20s. Overnight and into early Saturday morning, wind chills will be in the teens for most of our area and actual air temperatures will drop to their lowest of the season (low to mid 20s)…if there were any mosquitoes left, this will be the end for them.

MORE WINTER-LIKE WEATHER & COLD BLAST #2:

After a brief “warm up” Sunday and early next week, we are watching a potential storm around next Tuesday. Still way too early for specifics there, but what we do know is that the air following that storm will be absolutely frigid. We could challenge record cold temperatures for the middle and end of next week. It certainly appears that for at least the next couple weeks, temperatures will largely be well below average.