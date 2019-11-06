BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley is supporting Sen. Elizabeth Warren for president. Her endorsement is a split from other members of the Congressional “squad,” who are behind Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Pressley, the first black woman elected to represent Massachusetts in Congress, is set to join Warren on the campaign trail Thursday in North Carolina.
“I have seen Elizabeth in small church basements and in packed gymnasiums, and she is consistent,” Pressley says in a video. “She never loses sight of the people.”
Thank you, @AyannaPressley! I'm proud to be fighting alongside you to put power in the hands of the people. https://t.co/6R6V8A1Yvr
— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 6, 2019
Pressley said she’s supporting Warren because she’s “fighting for fundamental change that restores power to those who have been left behind.”
“This election is a fight for the very soul of our nation,” Pressley said. “Elizabeth knows how to fight, and she knows how to win.”
Pressley is a member of the “squad” that includes fellow Congresswomen of color Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib. The three of them have recently announced their support for Sanders, a top rival to Warren in the Democratic primary.
