



SHARON (CBS) – Three Rhode Island men were in Stoughton District Court charged with helping to steal a car from the Commuter Rail lot in Sharon on Tuesday. But investigators say it is part of a pattern of thefts in several communities south of Boston, that commuters say has had them concerned.

“I would think at any rail station where there’s a lot of parking during the day and not a lot of eyes, cars would be quite vulnerable,” said commuter Dorothea Hass.

The owner of the stolen car who didn’t want to be identified said his heart sank when he got off the train and realized his vehicle was gone.

“It was locked, I had the key on me so I was fairly confident I wouldn’t be affected. I thought wrong,” said the victim.

Police say the men Joshua Tangui, Marcos Torres and Kemoni Mitchell are suspected members of a Rhode Island-based auto theft crew.

They’ve been under surveillance with police watching one suspect in Providence yesterday who led them to Sharon.

Police say they’re also being investigated for allegedly stealing wheels and tire rims at the Logan Park and Ride in Braintree last week. But when officers finally closed in on them in Sharon, police say they fled eventually crashing their cars and escaping on foot through a marshy area before they were finally arrested.

“They encountered the individuals wet and covered in mud and debris,” said prosecutor Michael Pollack.

Police say one suspect in the alleged ring is still on the loose. Tangui is being held on ten thousand dollars bail while Torres and Mitchell are each being held on five thousand dollars in bail.

A probable cause hearing has been set for December 6.