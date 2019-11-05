QUINCY (CBS) – Two men have been arrested in the beating death of a man in Quincy last January. Christopher McCallum was trying to break up a fight outside an American Legion Post when he was knocked to the ground and hit his head.
State Police confirm two men have been arrested, but the charges are sealed.
I-Team sources tell WBZ the suspects are Matthew and Steven Potter, the sons of a retired Quincy Police detective.
Quincy Police handed the case over to State Police early in the investigation because of a possible conflict of interest.
Christopher McCallum was a father of three. “We continue to struggle with his loss daily and look forward to finding him justice through the court system,” his family said in a statement. “The McCallum family will never be the same without his loving presence.”
