CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Christopher McCallum, I-Team, Matthew Potter, Quincy News, Steven Potter


QUINCY (CBS) – Two men have been arrested in the beating death of a man in Quincy last January. Christopher McCallum was trying to break up a fight outside an American Legion Post when he was knocked to the ground and hit his head.

State Police confirm two men have been arrested, but the charges are sealed.

Christopher McCallum (Family Photo)

I-Team sources tell WBZ the suspects are Matthew and Steven Potter, the sons of a retired Quincy Police detective.

Quincy Police handed the case over to State Police early in the investigation because of a possible conflict of interest.

Christopher McCallum was a father of three. “We continue to struggle with his loss daily and look forward to finding him justice through the court system,” his family said in a statement. “The McCallum family will never be the same without his loving presence.”

Comments