



BOSTON (CBS) — With the season at least halfway over for every NFL team, attrition is starting to set in.

For the Panthers, the pain of sustaining injuries is as bad as can be, as the team announced Tuesday that starting quarterback Cam Newton has been placed on injured reserve. The placement on IR stems from a foot injury which Newton initially suffered during a preseason game in New England.

“We have said all along that it is impossible to put a timetable on this injury,” Panthers general manager Marty Hurney said. “Nobody is more frustrated with that fact than Cam. He’s one of the fiercest competitors I’ve been around during my 20-plus years in the League. At this time, we have decided that the best decision to reach the goal of bringing the foot back to 100 percent is to place Cam on injured reserve.”

Newton, 30, completed just 56.2 percent of his passes in his two games played this year, throwing no touchdowns and one interception while rushing five times for a loss of two yards. Backup Kyle Allen has led the Panthers to a 5-1 record in Newton’s absence.

Elsewhere in big-name, big-money players heading to injured reserve, the Titans announced Tuesday that cornerback Malcolm Butler is being placed on IR for his broken wrist.

Butler had 30 tackles, nine passes defensed, and two interceptions — one of which he returned for a pick-six — in nine games played this season.

Other NFL News: The Dolphins released Robert Nkemdiche, a former first-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals, according to Ian Rapoport. He played in just two games for Miami, accumulating no stats. … The Eagles placed DeSean Jackson on injured reserve as well. The receiver had eight catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles’ season opener, but he suffered a core injury in Week 2 and re-aggravated the issue on Sunday in his return to the field. … The Los Angeles Chargers may be rumored/reported to be in consideration to move their franchise to London, but owner Dean Spanos does not like that line of reporting. Spanos told reporters, “It’s total f—— bulls—. We’re not going to London. We’re not going anywhere. We’re playing in Los Angeles. This is our home, and this is where we are planning to be for a long f—— time. Period.”