TRAFFIC ALERT:Part Of Interstate 495 South Shut Down In Berlin After 4 Trucks Crash
PALMER (CBS) – Part of the Massachusetts Turnpike was shut down in Palmer Tuesday morning after a crash involving a tractor trailer and box truck.

State Police shut down the eastbound side of the highway around 6 a.m. after the crash.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted off the Pike onto Route 20 at exit 8.

State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said no one was hurt.

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.

 

