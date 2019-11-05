Comments
PALMER (CBS) – Part of the Massachusetts Turnpike was shut down in Palmer Tuesday morning after a crash involving a tractor trailer and box truck.
State Police shut down the eastbound side of the highway around 6 a.m. after the crash.
Eastbound traffic is being diverted off the Pike onto Route 20 at exit 8.
State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said no one was hurt.
#MAtraffic update: I-90 EB in #Palmer is still closed. #MAtraffic still being detoured at Exit 8 to Route 20. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/5rkDH3ZZQ9
— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 5, 2019
There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.
