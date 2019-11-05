RUMNEY, N.H. (CBS) — Texas authorities released a wanted poster Tuesday for a man sought in connection with the killing of New Hampshire couple James and Michelle Butler. Adam Curtis Williams, 33, is believed to have driven their R.V. into Mexico and is wanted for felony theft.
“This person is considered armed and dangerous,” Kleberg County Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick. said at a news conference. He said a woman traveling with Williams, Amanda Noverr, is a person of interest in the case.
James, 48, and his wife, 46-year-old Michelle, were reported missing on Oct. 23 after friends and family lost contact with them. Their bodies were found in a shallow grave in Corpus Christi on Oct. 27.
The R.V. they had been using to travel was seen in surveillance video crossing the Mexico border on Oct. 21. The driver in the video is not James.
The sheriff’s office noted that Williams is covered in tattoos up to his neck and has large earrings called gauges.
The couple left their home in Rumney, New Hampshire a year and a half ago to take a trip around the country, taking odd jobs along the way.
