BERLIN (CBS) – Part of Interstate 495 has been shut down in Berlin after four trucks crashed early Tuesday morning.
State Police said three tractor-trailers and a pickup truck collided in the southbound lanes just after 3 a.m. and one of the tractor-trailers caught on fire.
“Three people have been transported to area hospitals with injuries believed to be non-life threatening. Fuel has spilled onto the roadway and cleanup of the crash scene is progressing,” State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement.
The pickup truck was pulling a horse trailer, Procopio said, but there were no horses in it at the time of the crash.
All three southbound lanes of Interstate 495 were shut down at exit 26 and traffic was being diverted onto Route 62 in Berlin.
One lane of traffic was re-opened just after 6 a.m. as the cleanup continued, but there are heavy delays in both directions.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
