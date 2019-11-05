ALLENSTOWN, N.H. (CBS) — Two victims of a serial killer whose bodies were found in barrels in New Hampshire years later will finally receive funeral services after being identified earlier this year.
Marlyse Honeychurch, a woman in her mid-twenties, and her young daughter, Marie Vaughn, will have a graveside service held for them Saturday at 2 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Allenstown, New Hampshire.
Their bodies were found together in a barrel in 1985 in a park in Allenstown. Police were not able to identify the pair until June 2019.
In 2000, Honeychurch’s other daughter, Sarah McWaters, was found in a barrel with another unidentified child. The victims became known as the “Allenstown Four.”
All four are believed to be the victims of serial killer Terry Rasmussen who police believe traveled with them from California to New Hampshire in 1978 after which they were never seen again. Rasmussen settled in New Hampshire and was known there as Bob Evans.
Rasmussen died in prison in 2010 serving time for the murder of his common-law wife Eunsoon Jun. He is believed to be responsible for the killings of at least six women and children.
