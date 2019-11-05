BOSTON (CBS) — Tuesday is election day in 58 cities and towns across Massachusetts, including Boston.
Four challengers are among the eight candidates for City Councilor at Large in Boston. The outcome of this election could set the stage for one of the most diverse council’s in the city’s history.
There are also several mayoral races in Brockton, Fall River, Springfield, Somerville, Worcester, Taunton, Methuen, Melrose and Medford.
Transportation planner Jimmy Pereira is looking to become the first minority to be elected mayor in Brockton, following the death of Mayor Bill Carpenter back in July. He’s facing off against City Council President Robert Sullivan.
In Fall River, voters will choose between front-runner Paul Coogan, Cathy Ann Viveiros and incumbent Mayor Jasiel Correia, who is facing 24 federal counts of extortion. Correia suspended his re-election campaign last month, but his name will still appear on the ballot.
For more information on all local elections, visit sec.state.ma.us.
