Charlie McAvoy Injury Update: Bruce Cassidy Hopeful That D-Man Avoided ConcussionOne Bruins player who didn't get to participate in much celebrating, though, was Charlie McAvoy. The defenseman was hustling back to try to break up a play late in the third period when he ended up sliding into the net and clipping his head on the post.

Marchand's Leadership -- And 5-Point Night -- Help Bruins Bounce Back Against PenguinsThe Bruins almost suffered an embarrassing loss at home Monday night. Almost. But Brad Marchand and Boston's group of veteran leaders wouldn't allow it.

Marchand's 2 Goals, 3 Assists Carry Bruins To 6-4 WinBrad Marchand scored his second goal of the game with 1:57 left in the third period, and the Boston Bruins beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-4 Monday night after blowing a 3-0 lead.

Report: J.D. Martinez Will Stay With Red Sox For 2020, Will Not Opt Out Of ContractJ.D. Martinez is sticking around.

Tom Brady Takes Us Inside His Argument With Referee During Patriots' Loss To RavensOn Monday morning, Tom Brady was asked what exactly he was saying during his ... animated exchange with the officiating crew.