HARRINGTON, Maine (CBS) — Maine lobster boats see all kinds of creatures swimming off the coast. But a deer? That might be a new one.
Lobsterman Ren Dorr said he and his crew found a deer swimming five miles off the coast of Harrington, Maine. When they found the deer, it was drifting further and further from the shore.
“Couldn’t let the poor guy suffer and drown, so we brought him aboard and sailed him half hour to land and dropped him off on the beach!” Dorr wrote on Facebook Monday.
It is unclear how the deer ended up so far from land.
