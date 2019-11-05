



LOWELL (CBS) – They were sound asleep as a deadly gas filled their homes. Lowell firefighters say a carbon monoxide detector inside a triple-decker home might have saved lives.

“I am just thankful we are alive basically,” said Frances Williams.

She collected a few items from her home. For now she and all of her neighbors who live at 105 Avon Street in Lowell have to stay out after officials say high levels carbon monoxide were detected in the multi-family home.

“Firefighters had to don their breathing tanks because of the high levels. They went through the building and found a problem with the boiler,” explained Lowell Fire Chief Jeff Winward.

The 911 call came in late Saturday night while residents were fast asleep. Williams is glad to know the carbon monoxide detectors were working and firefighters responded quickly.

“I just heard the loud knock on the door and it was the fire department and I am so thankful,” Williams said.

The consequences of carbon monoxide inhalation can be fatal.

“Short term 10 minutes would make you sick and over long term it would’ve been deadly,” said Chief Winward.

Ita Tah lives on the top floor with her two children.

“Oh My God makes me cry,” said Tah. “I see in the news how people die in their sleep and nobody wakes up and I am grateful that did not happen.”

A total of ten people had to evacuate and no one was hurt. National Grid had to open all the windows to ventilate the deadly gas out of the building.

The gas is still turned off so there is no heat or hot water. It’s an inconvenience but one these residents are not complaining about.

“It’s inconvenient but I am grateful that there is family around helping out as well and friends,” said Tah.

Chief Winward knows just how important a carbon monoxide detector can be.

“We call carbon monoxide the silent killer. It’s odorless and colorless. It shows how important working smoke alarms are on each level of your house,” said Winward.

And residents were glad the detector was there.

“I am thankful it did work,” said Williams.

There is no word yet when folks will be able to return to their homes.